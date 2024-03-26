Reinhart Partners LLC. Takes $206,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $225.47 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $231.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.17 and a 200-day moving average of $179.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

