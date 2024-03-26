Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 39,703 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,703 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.14% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $1,063,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $685,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 176,494 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 342.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 233,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 180,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $3,723,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

BJ opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

