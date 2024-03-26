Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 39,703 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,703 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 176,494 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 233,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 180,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,723,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BJ opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.69. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.