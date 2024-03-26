Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 32,497 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,497 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $15,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,343,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $134.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

