Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 26,441 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,441 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Loews were worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 16.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Loews by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Stock Performance

L opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.20. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

