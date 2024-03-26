Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 24,404 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,404 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.10% of FMC worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 58.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,658,000 after purchasing an additional 833,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 37.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,166,000 after purchasing an additional 484,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 15.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.53. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

