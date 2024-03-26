Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 22,521 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,521 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

