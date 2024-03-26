Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 19,570 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,570 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

NYSE:AFG opened at $134.34 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $134.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.45.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

In other American Financial Group news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,693 shares of company stock worth $1,955,173 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

