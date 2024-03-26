Reinhart Partners LLC. Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,879 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,041,000 after buying an additional 1,012,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,693,000 after buying an additional 525,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after purchasing an additional 480,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $136.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.51. The firm has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $97.62 and a one year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,253 shares of company stock valued at $20,486,424. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

