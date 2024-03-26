Reinhart Partners LLC. Purchases 663,417 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,717,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,417 shares during the quarter. Hillman Solutions makes up 2.7% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 3.45% of Hillman Solutions worth $61,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

HLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions

In related news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,999 shares in the company, valued at $243,490.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hillman Solutions news, EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $1,562,681.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,700.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $70,196.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,490.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,077 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.



