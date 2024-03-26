Reinhart Partners LLC. Purchases 207,652 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,251,009 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,652 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian makes up about 2.3% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 1.76% of First Hawaiian worth $51,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,789,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,342,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,139,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,580,000 after purchasing an additional 979,494 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 917.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,596,000 after buying an additional 827,297 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,591,000 after buying an additional 629,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.33.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

