Reinhart Partners LLC. Invests $41.13 Million in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 688,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,129,000. Modine Manufacturing comprises 1.8% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,650,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,538,000 after purchasing an additional 52,980 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 171,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,255 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $97.05 on Tuesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $106.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

