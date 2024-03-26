Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $9.71 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,658 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.09% of Camden Property Trust worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 235,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 21,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $114.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Camden Property Trust

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.