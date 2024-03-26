Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $7.12 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,474 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $206.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $207.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.04.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.