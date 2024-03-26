Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $29.64 Million Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,065,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443,518 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 2.98% of AdaptHealth worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 653.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 610.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,643,769 shares in the company, valued at $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $573,682.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,826,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,262,289.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,012,329.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

AdaptHealth stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $858.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

