Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $17.18 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,710 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $17,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $52.94.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

