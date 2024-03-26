Reinhart Partners LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,357 shares during the period. Encompass Health comprises about 2.2% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.73% of Encompass Health worth $48,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

EHC opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average of $68.69. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

