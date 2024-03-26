Reinhart Partners LLC. Buys New Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 688,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,129,000. Modine Manufacturing makes up about 1.8% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 570.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,060,000 after purchasing an additional 596,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,461,000 after purchasing an additional 410,505 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 31,897.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 364,905 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 480,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,965,000 after purchasing an additional 295,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 596,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 272,678 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $97.05 on Tuesday. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $106.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

