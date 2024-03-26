Reinhart Partners LLC. Buys 94,794 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,794 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.42% of Gentex worth $31,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Gentex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gentex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Gentex by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

