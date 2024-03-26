Reinhart Partners LLC. Buys 57,548 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,548 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.4 %

FIS stock opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.09. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

