Reinhart Partners LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 533,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,596 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide makes up 2.4% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $54,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after buying an additional 87,988 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.28. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

