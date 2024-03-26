Reinhart Partners LLC. Acquires 65,703 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,703 shares during the period. Carter’s accounts for 2.1% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $46,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 366.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.44. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 51.04%.

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other Carter’s news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

