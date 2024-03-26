Reinhart Partners LLC. Acquires 57,944 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 621,602 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,944 shares during the period. International Bancshares comprises about 1.5% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $33,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in International Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Price Performance

International Bancshares stock opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.03 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312,245 shares in the company, valued at $71,149,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

