Reinhart Partners LLC. Acquires 52,311 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,311 shares during the period. First American Financial accounts for 1.6% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.54% of First American Financial worth $35,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.61%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 101.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

