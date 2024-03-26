Reinhart Partners LLC. Acquires 443,518 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,065,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443,518 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,607,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,026 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 410,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 192,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 170,923 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,751,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $15.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $858.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $573,682.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,262,289.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $573,682.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,262,289.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares in the company, valued at $128,314,334.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

AHCO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

