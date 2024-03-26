Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.77

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.77 and last traded at $59.76, with a volume of 67306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.06.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $462.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 54.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,856,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,135,000 after buying an additional 962,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,249,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,223,000 after buying an additional 1,663,839 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,827,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,921,000 after buying an additional 91,798 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,373,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,582,000 after buying an additional 413,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,809,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.