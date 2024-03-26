Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 205.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.64. 16,079,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,395,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.