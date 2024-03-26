Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.02. 702,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,338. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

