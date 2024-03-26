Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,760 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 2.2% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 17,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MAA traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.00. The stock had a trading volume of 311,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,149. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $158.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.19.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.18.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

