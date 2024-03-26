Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 58,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,506,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $79.43. 3,634,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,861. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.05.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

