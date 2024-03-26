Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,901,000 after purchasing an additional 184,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,172 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,868,000 after purchasing an additional 876,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after buying an additional 233,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,636,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,981,000 after acquiring an additional 47,714 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.60. 67,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.88.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

