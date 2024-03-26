Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after buying an additional 55,351 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,325,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $773,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.49. 2,762,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,993. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.45 and its 200-day moving average is $135.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $172.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.