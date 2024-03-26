Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 142 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.32. 8,214,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,294,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.23.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

