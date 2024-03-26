Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,353 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after buying an additional 1,346,447 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after buying an additional 882,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,707,000 after buying an additional 1,248,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,545,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,405. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

