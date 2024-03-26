Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 315.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 86,148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,881,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 480,481 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,715,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 292,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 26.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 300,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. 1,325,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,490. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.49. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.