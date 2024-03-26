Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Separately, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EG traded down $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.31. 279,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,112. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 62.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Everest Group news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Everest Group news, COO James Allan Williamson purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,522.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Everest Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

