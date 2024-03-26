Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $210,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 388.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after buying an additional 78,598 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 226,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,660,000 after purchasing an additional 31,466 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $123.28. The company had a trading volume of 890,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -481.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Read Our Latest Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.