Red Door Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,219,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,673,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.