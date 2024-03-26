Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 556,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,003,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.58. 807,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,356. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.35.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

