Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,560 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $445,324.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,078.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $445,324.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,078.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock valued at $326,477,726 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $305.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,140,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.60. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

