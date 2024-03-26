Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 623 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 1.0 %

Shell stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,605,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $217.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.79. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.