Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 181 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,088,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,102,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,581,000 after buying an additional 96,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $453,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.2 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.38. 1,672,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,020. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $203.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

