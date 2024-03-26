Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $477.94. 5,959,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279,254. The company has a market cap of $382.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $361.68 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.46.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.