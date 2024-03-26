Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,815 Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHF traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 378,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.