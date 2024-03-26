Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 345 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $731,041,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,272,000 after purchasing an additional 591,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.29.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $355.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,538. The stock has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $355.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.02.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

