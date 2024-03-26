Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nyxoah (NYXH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nyxoah (NASDAQ: NYXH):

3/20/2024 – Nyxoah had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

3/20/2024 – Nyxoah had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Nyxoah had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Nyxoah had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Nyxoah had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2024 – Nyxoah had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Nyxoah had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Nyxoah had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Nyxoah had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Nyxoah Stock Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ NYXH traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,953. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nyxoah S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.

Get Nyxoah SA alerts:

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 993.28%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nyxoah S.A. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nyxoah

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYXH. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the 1st quarter worth about $965,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.