Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Immuneering (IMRX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Immuneering (NASDAQ: IMRX):

3/15/2024 – Immuneering had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

3/15/2024 – Immuneering had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

3/15/2024 – Immuneering had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Immuneering had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Immuneering had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

3/5/2024 – Immuneering had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Immuneering had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Immuneering had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Immuneering Stock Performance

Immuneering stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. 121,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.75. Immuneering Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Immuneering Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Immuneering news, CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind bought 20,000 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,730.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $55,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,730.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $1,893,818.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,695,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,415.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 111,790 shares of company stock worth $266,645. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Immuneering by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

