Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.63

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLEGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Real Estate Investors Stock Down 2.2 %

RLE traded down GBX 0.74 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 33.01 ($0.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,517. Real Estate Investors has a 1 year low of GBX 27.01 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 35 ($0.44). The stock has a market cap of £57.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,375.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.81, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.96.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

