Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Price Performance

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Reading International has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

Get Reading International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 526,163 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,854,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 86,013 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Reading International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Reading International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Reading International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 282,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.