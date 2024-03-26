Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Raymond James has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Raymond James has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.68. The stock had a trading volume of 197,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,329. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.72. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Raymond James by 661.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Raymond James by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Raymond James from $116.50 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.50.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

